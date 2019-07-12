New
Macy's · 13 mins ago
from $4
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of men's socks, with prices starting from $3.53. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
Published 13 min ago
Ends Today
Proozy · 3 days ago
Birkenstock at Proozy
Extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $50
Proozy takes an extra 30% off select Birkenstock men's, women's, and kids; shoes and socks via coupon code "DN30". Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Ends Today
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Sixdaysox Men's No Show Socks 8-Pack
$11 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Eurochic via Amazon offers the Sixdaysox Men's No Show Socks 8-Pack in several colors (Black pictured) for $16.99. Coupon code "P2U5IB5I" drops the price to $11.04. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our March mention, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- fits men's shoe sizes 6 to 11
- odor-resistant
- non-slip
- moisture wicking and breathable
Macy's · 1 day ago
Nike Men's Cotton Socks 6-Packs:
$13 $20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers a range of Nike Men's Cotton Socks 6-Packs for $12.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw a comparable selection for $5 less in November. Buy Now
- They're available in crew, quarter, low-cut, and no-show styles; all styles are available in Black and White.
Macy's · 1 day ago
Levi's Men's Socks 6-Packs
$10 $15
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers Levi's Men's Socks 6-Packs in several styles (Levi's Men's 6-Pack Athletic Crew Socks pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in one size fits all
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 13 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Logo Jacket
$54 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The North Face charges the same direct.
- Available in XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
