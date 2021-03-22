Save on a variety of sneakers from brands like Cole Haan, Stacy Adams, Clarks, and many more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Zanzara Men's Remix Leather High Top Sneakers for $59.97 ($170 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Save on hundreds of men's sneakers, including running shoes, high tops, and basketball shoes. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Dbreak-Type Shoes for $69.97 (low by $10).
Save on 40 Air Max styles. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max 200 Shoes for $59.97 ($20 low).
Save on over 2,200 items, with men's and women's shoes and apparel on offer. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Columbia
- In Black, Goldenrod. Sizes are limited.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Shop T-shirts from $7.49, shorts from $14.97, pants from $19.97, suits from $79.97, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured is the Dockers Men's Micro Dot Two Button Notch Lapel Suit for $79.97 ($315 off).
Men's jeans and dress shoes start from $22.48, women's jackets from $11.99, and women's boots from $14.98. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Vigoss Men's Mick Slim 330 Cargo Pants for $37.48 ($61 off).
Save on a variety of dress styes. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Although the banner states up to 70% off, we found deeper discounts within.
- Pictured is the Meghan LA Women's Enchanted Garden Maxi Dress for $109.97 ($339 off list).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Save on joggers, pajama sets, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Ben Sherman Men's Lightweight Lounge Joggers for $14.97 ($3 less than a similar pair at Amazon).
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
