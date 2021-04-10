That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
Amazon offers a vast assortment of products from virtually every category with discounts exceeding 70% off, making for a feast of deals to fill your home but not empty your wallet. Shop Now at Amazon
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop over 90 discounted items, including garden supplies, batteries, lawn care, tools, and more. Shop Now at True Value
- Pictured is the NeverKink Pro 50-Foot Commercial Garden Hose for $24.99 (low by $24).
- Most items are for in-store pickup only.
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. (Over half the sale items are at least 60% off.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Marlough II Aluminum Outdoor 6-Pc. Dining Set for $2,699 ($2,840 off).
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
Save on 13 styles in sizes from Twin to Cal. King, as well as pillowcase sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lacoste Home Camo Sheet Set from $26.99 (at least $41 off).
Save at least $120 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
