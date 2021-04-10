Ends Today
Men's Shoe Sale at Macy's
112 styles for $25 or less
free shipping w/ $25

That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
  • Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
1 comment
lunchbeast
Completely f*ed up that price...
5 days 10 hr ago