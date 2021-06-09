Men's Sale & Clearance at Macy's: up to 80% off + extra 30% off
New
Macy's · 49 mins ago
Men's Sale & Clearance at Macy's
up to 80% off + extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $25

Coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off marked items here, making it the best general sale we've seen on men's clothes at Macy's in months. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
  • Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Infinite Flex Chino Shorts for $34.99 after coupon (low by $5).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Macy's
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register