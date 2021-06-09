Men's Sale & Clearance at Macy's: up to 80% off + extra 30% off

Coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off marked items here, making it the best general sale we've seen on men's clothes at Macy's in months. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Infinite Flex Chino Shorts for $34.99 after coupon (low by $5).
Stock up on clothing for the whole family, with baby's rompers starting from
$7 $9, socks from $7, accessories from $13, women's t-shirts from $13 $15, men's t-shirts from $15, and more. Shop Now at Carhartt
- Pictured is the Carhartt Boys' Long-Sleeve Hooded Pocket T-Shirt for $13.49 ($5 off).
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
Save on over 250 styles, with men's shoes from $64, women's from $57, and kids' from $27. Shop Now at Nike
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max 2090 EOI Shoes for $89.97. ($70 off)
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on clothing, shoes, and gear for all kinds of outdoor activities this summer, including camping, climbing, and running. Shop Now at REI
- Pictured is the MSR Hubba Tour 2 3-Season Tent for $425.73 (low by $232).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
From home furnishings and electronics to athletic items and everything in between, this year's Memorial Day sales have a little something for everyone. Below we've rounded up some of the hottest sales for the weekend. Shop Now
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
