Men's Sale & Clearance at Macy's: up to 80% off + extra 25% off select
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Men's Sale & Clearance at Macy's
up to 80% off + extra 25% off select
free shipping w/ $25

This is among the best general sales we've seen on men's clothes at Macy's in months. Plus, coupon code "DAD" takes an extra 25% off select items (toggle "Offer Code DAD" on to highlight eligible items.) Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
  • Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Infinite Flex Chino Shorts for $34.99 after coupon (low by $5).
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Men's
