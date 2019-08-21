New
Men's Performance T-Shirt 6-Pack
$19 $90
free shipping

Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.49 with free shipping. At $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with yesterday's expired mention as the best price we've seen. (It's also $9 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity of similar shirts elsewhere.) Buy Now

  • That Daily Deal doesn't specify whether these are T-shirts are for men or women, but judging by the image, they're likely men's T-shirts.
  • They're available for $3.99 more in size XXL
  • Order three or more for only $17.96 per pack
  • available in sizes M to XL
tattletail
This company sells knock offs and terrible quality clothing. Tags sewn thru , loose threads every where. I don't think real name brand clothing leaves their factories that way. Customer service is nonexistent
22 min ago