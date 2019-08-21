Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.49 with free shipping. At $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with yesterday's expired mention as the best price we've seen. (It's also $9 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity of similar shirts elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers this Men's Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt w/ Trim 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Red pictured) for $18.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops that to $16.14. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Quick Dry T-Shirt in several colors (Lake Blue pictured) with prices starting from $14.99. Coupon code "FQMWVPBZ" drops that to $9.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less two weeks ago. Shop Now
Liu Rufang via Amazon offers the Licrville Men's Short-Sleeve Ripped Fashion T-Shirt in several colors/styles (#Black pictured) for $16.98. Coupon code "2ACXAZRU" drops the price to $10.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the best deal we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the adidas Men's FreeLift Sport Prime Lite T-Shirt in Raw Khaki Heather for $10.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for this amount now by $19. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
