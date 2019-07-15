Today only, 13 Deals offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.49 with free shipping. At $2.99 per shirt, that's a buck under our January mention, and $11 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity of similar shirts elsewhere. (For further reference, it's within a few cents of our October mention as the lowest price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
- 13 Deals doesn't specify whether these are T-shirts are for men or women, but judging by the image, they're likely men's sizes.
- available in sizes S to L
That Daily Deal offers the Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt in Black for $7.99 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's $12 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in XXL for an extra $1.89
- available in 3XL for an extra $2.49
- available in sizes S to XL
AlphabetDeal offers this Men's Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt w/ Trim 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Red pictured) for $18.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops that to $16.14. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Walmart offers the Jackson Men's Short Sleeve Stripe T-Shirt in Blue or Red for $3. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $8 off and a great price for a men's T-shirt. Buy Now
- available in sizes S and M only
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's 5 Year Basic Tank in Cyprus for $29 with free shipping. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes XL and XXL only
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Navy/Charcoal pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN3" cuts that to $3. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our June mention at $4.50 per shirt and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $5 under other storefronts.) Buy Now
- available in sizes XL and XXL only
Hanes offers the Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortBlend Crewneck Undershirt in White for $2.98. Plus, coupon code "SHIPFREE" bags free shipping. (That usually adds $7.99.) That's a savings of $9 altogether and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S and M
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Walmart offers the George Men's Pique Stretch Polo in several colors (Blue Cove Heather pictured) for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- most regular and tall sizes S to 5XL
13 Deals offers the Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape for $8.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- UV resistant
- environmentally friendly
- VOC-free
- has a wide temperature range
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry, even underwater
- instantly seals out water, air and moisture
- 4" x 5-foot
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable plug
- metal basket frame
- Model: 1808
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
