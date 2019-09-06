Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the best price we've seen – at $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with last week's mention and $70 off list. Buy Now
That's tied with our July mention, $19 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
32 Degrees offers It's 32 Degrees Men's Cool T-Shirt in several colors for $6.99. Better yet, add six to your cart for $30. Plus, coupon code "NEWS30SHIP" bags free shipping. That's tied with our May mention at $5 per shirt, a savings of $95, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Men's and Women's Football T-Shirts in several styles for $17.99. Coupon code "FBTEE" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, up to $30 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
13 Deals takes up to 90% off a wide range of items during its End of Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, bag a flat $5 shipping rate via coupon code "SUMMER19". (Shipping starts at $2.99, but increases with order total.) Save on apparel, gadgets, snacks, and more. Shop Now
That's tied with last week's mention at $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Gerber Bear Grylls Scout Knife for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
