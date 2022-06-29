AlphabetDeal · 1 hr ago
$12 $40
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Men's Nickel Buckle Belt in several colors (Black pictured) for $13.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $11.89. With free shipping, that's $28 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 48
Details
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 day ago
Eastnights RFID Slim Credit Card Holder
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Eastnights via Amazon offers its Eastnights RFID Slim Credit Card Holder in several colors (Brush Black pictured) for $9.99. Clip the $1 off coupon on the product page and apply code "GYZ2G8PR" to cut that to $4.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from March, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $5.99. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel
- hold up to 6 cards
That Daily Deal · 16 hrs ago
Unisex Fishing Hat
$6 $29
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex Fishing Hat in assorted colors for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Ordering two or more drops the price to $5.99 each
Features
- full brim
- vented band
- chin strap
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
Fidus Mini Compact Umbrella
$10 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Fidus Direct via Amazon offers its Fidus Mini Compact Umbrella in several colors (F4-Green pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "9H4DYP6E" drops the price to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 95% UV protection
- non-button design
- wind resistant
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
Fidus Windproof Inverted Umbrella
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Fidus Direct via Amazon offers its Fidus Windproof Inverted Umbrella in several colors (Black pictured) with prices starting at $19.99. Coupon code "XNVYC3GK" drops that starting price to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and lowest price we could find, although we saw them starting from a buck less in our March mention. Buy Now
Features
- automatic open/close button
- 46" canopy
Ends Today
Jomashop · 3 days ago
Swiss Legend Watches at Jomashop
up to 94% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 94% off a selection of Swiss Legend men's and women's watches, with prices starting at $49.99. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping, if it doesn't already apply. Shop Now
Jomashop · 2 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.) Shop Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Ray-Ban Men's Vintage Caravan Gradient Sunglasses
$60 $168
free shipping
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Vintage Caravan Gradient Sunglasses in Bronze Copper frame and Blue Brown Lens for $74.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've seen, although most charge $144 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
- storage case and cleaning cloth
Ends Today
13 Deals · 8 hrs ago
Fila Men's or Women's Performance No Show Socks 12-Pack
$10 $48
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Fila Men's or Women's Performance No Show Socks 12-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. At 83 cents a pair, that's $38 off list and tied with our mention from four days ago as the best price we've seen for this pack. Buy Now
Tips
- You can add three or more 12-packs (36 pairs total or more) to drop the price to $9.49 per 12-pack.
Features
- fit women's sizes 4 to 10
- fit men's sizes 6 to 12.5
- colors are chosen at random
AlphabetDeal · 3 days ago
Rainfall Showerhead
$17 $20
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Rainfall Showerhead for $19.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with polished finish
- silicone nozzle
- 100 nozzles for full-body coverage
- adjustable
- Model: 9023-0001
AlphabetDeal · 1 wk ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
8-Tier Portable Shoe Closet
$30
free shipping
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find
AlphabetDeal offers the 8-Tier Portable Shoe Closet in Gray or Navy for $34.99. Coupon code "Dealnews" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's made of polyester with sturdy steel tubing and can hold up to 24 pairs of shoes.
AlphabetDeal · 3 wks ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Amazon · 1 hr ago
DB Degbit Sports Water Bottle
$5 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Degbit Direct via Amazon offers the DB Degbit 350mL Sports Water Bottle in several colors for $9.99. Coupon code "WBKP38L5" cuts the price to $4.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 1,000mL version cuts to $6.49 with free shipping for Prime members via the same above coupon code.
Features
- silicone seal
- nonslip grip
- BPA-free Tritan plastic construction
Amazon · 1 hr ago
LLP Double-Sided Mounting Tape
$8 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
LLP International Group via Amazon offers its LLP Double-Sided Mounting Tape for $15.90. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page and apply code "MQE29DNX" to drop the price to $7.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- .6" wide and 108-feet long
- rated to hold 5 to 20 pounds
Amazon · 42 mins ago
Magzo Door Draft Stopper
$6 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in several colors (White pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2" x 39"
- 3 layer design to reduce sound up to 5 times and block the cold and hot air
- Model: MENDI-WT
New
Target · 2 hrs ago
Target So Fresh, So Clean Beauty Box
$5
free shipping
Target offers its Target So Fresh, So Clean Beauty Box for $5 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and is a great price for this selection of samples. Buy Now
Features
- Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Peel off Mask
- Up&Up Premium Cotton Rounds
- Dove Derma Care Dryness & Itch Relief Shampoo
- Every Man Jack Sandalwood Body Wash
- Dove Dry Shampoo Volume & Fullness
