Men's Grooming Packages at Meridian Grooming: 40% off most

Meridian Grooming · 1 hr ago
40% off most
free shipping
Meridian Grooming cuts 40% off most of its men's grooming packages via coupon code "DEALNEWS40M". Save on bundles including clippers, oils, underwear, and more. Plus, get free shipping on all orders. Buy Now at Meridian Grooming
Amazon · 5 days ago
Beard King Beard Catcher (Lite)
$9.99 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay around $17 for this version elsewhere, which is the official Beard Bib, as featured on Shark Tank. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Trimmer
$20 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
While many stores charge the same, it's at least $3 under the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- trimmer
- a cleaning brush
- accessory storage bag
- multiple rinseable attachments
- Model: MG3750/60
Amazon · 6 days ago
Gillette Fusion Power Men's Razor Blade Refills 8-Pack
$20 via Sub & Save $33
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $19.77. That's $4 less than you'd pay at most stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Remington 18-Piece Vacuum Haircut Kit
$32 $44
free shipping
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- removable blade system
- vacuum collects up to 90% of trimmed hairs
- includes 6 length-altering combs, barber scissors, & a convenient storage pouch
- Model: HKVAC2000A
