Meridian Grooming · 43 mins ago
40% off most
free shipping
Meridian Grooming cuts 40% off most of its men's grooming packages, with discount appearing at checkout. Save on bundles including clippers, oils, underwear, and more. Shop Now at Meridian Grooming
Expires 2/21/2021
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Paitree Pro Li T-Blade Cordless Trimmer
$12 $30
free shipping
It's 60% off and half as much as our October mention when you apply coupon code "7D7EK3RA". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's available in Silver at this price.
- Sold by R-Direct via Amazon.
Features
- waterproof suspended t-shaped head with R-shaped round edge
- self-sharpening titanium and ceramic blades
- includes 4 guide combs
- 700mAh Li-ion battery with USB-C charging port
- metal body with rhombus texture
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Bic Comfort 3 Hybrid Men's 3-Blade Disposable Razor with 6 Cartridges
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pivoting head
- ergonomic handle
- lubricating strip w/ aloe & vitamin E
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Bangmeng Cordless Hair Clippers
$8 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Use coupon code "D2EQKRMU" to take 60% off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Bangmeng Tools via Amazon.
Features
- 4 length settings
- 4 guard lengths
- 2,200mAh Li-ion battery
- micro USB charging
- includes cable, cleaning brush, and oil
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Showerproof Body Trimmer & Shaver Premium Bundle
$56 $71
free shipping
That's an all-time low and about $14 less than you'd pay for the groomer alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- spare head & travel case
- 5 adjustable lengths
- use wet or dry
- 80 minutes of use per charge
- Model: BG7040/42
