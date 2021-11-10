Get these for $13/pair when using coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" for free shipping. Buy Now at SideDeal
- You'll get assorted colors and designs
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Phalarope
They're $19 off and at a very low price for a pair of shorts like this. Buy Now at Macy's
- They're available in several colors (Grey Heather pictured)
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
There are discounts on shorts, jeans, and pants suitable for fall trekking in this sale. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured are the Marmot Men's Portal Pants for $62.99 (a $12 low)
It's $35 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Aeropostale
- In several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured).
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
That's a savings of $109 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several color assortments (Black/ Charcoal/ Heather Gray pictured).
That's a savings of $79 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's just under $5 per shirt. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
It's a savings of 92% off list price. Additionally, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping ($8.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 12W USB-C PD fast charge
Sign In or Register