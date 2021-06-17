Men's Flip-Flops at Forever 21: for $1

It's a really low price for a men's basic flip-flop, especially with free shipping, which normally adds $6. Stack codes "EXTRA30OFF", "EXTRA10", and "FREESHIP" to get the savings on the solid, striped, or geo print options. (The floral pair is slightly more at $1.89.) Buy Now at Forever 21
- The shipping charge may still show during checkout, but it's factored into the overall discount amount.
- Available in several styles/colors (Striped Print in Red/Multi pictured).
Expires 6/24/2021
Shop clogs, flats, and sandals for the whole family. Shop Now at Crocs
- Pictured are the Crocs Athens Flip-Flops for $27.99 ($7 off).
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.99.
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Coupon code "SHOE10" drops it to $46 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Shoebacca
- Available in Black.
Stack coupon codes "EXTRA30OFF" and "EXTRA10" to bag huge savings on nearly 400 already-discounted styles. Even better, code "FREESHIP" grants free shipping for all orders, a further savings of $6 for orders under $50. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's Ribbed Tank Dress for $4.41 + free shipping via "EXTRA30OFF", "EXTRA10", and "FREESHIP" (total savings of $15).
Save 60% on accessories, dresses, tops, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Sizes and colors are limited for many items.
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $50.
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's Plaid Cami Midi Dress for $11.20 ($17 off).
Apply coupon code "EXTRA30OFF" to bag an extra 30% off many styles already marked up to 70% off. Stack coupon codes "EXTRA10" for 10% off and "FREESHIP" to bag free shipping. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's Plunging Lace-Trim Maxi Dress for $16.38 via "EXTRA30OFF" and "EXTRA10" ($19 off).
Apply coupon codes "EXTRA30OFF", "EXTRA10", and "FREESHIP" for a $20 savings. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Available in Black or Olive.
Add any 2 of these activewear items to your cart to save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's French Terry Zip-Up Hoodie at 2 for $30 ($10 off list).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $50.
Apply coupon codes "EXTRA30OFF", "EXTRA10", and "FREESHIP" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Available in Black.
