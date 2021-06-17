Men's Flip-Flops at Forever 21: for $1
Men's Flip-Flops at Forever 21
$1.26 $5
free shipping

It's a really low price for a men's basic flip-flop, especially with free shipping, which normally adds $6. Stack codes "EXTRA30OFF", "EXTRA10", and "FREESHIP" to get the savings on the solid, striped, or geo print options. (The floral pair is slightly more at $1.89.) Buy Now at Forever 21

  • The shipping charge may still show during checkout, but it's factored into the overall discount amount.
  • Available in several styles/colors (Striped Print in Red/Multi pictured).
  • Expires 6/24/2021
