New
Nordstrom Rack · 4 mins ago
Men's Fleece Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 60% off + extra 15% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save on over 150 men's fleeces, including brands such as Michael Kors, Mountain Hardwear, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Coupon code "15FORYOU" nabs the extra 15% off.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
  • Pictured is the Michael Kors Faux Shearling Fleece Zip Jacket for $50.97 after coupon ($149 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/20/2020
    Published 4 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Store Events Nordstrom Rack
Men's Fleece
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register