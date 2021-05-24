Men's Cologne at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 70% off

Save on 169 scents from brands such as Kenneth Cole, Calvin Klein, and Boss. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Published 1 hr ago
Save up to 60% on fragrance gift sets, skin care kits, makeup, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Beyonce Women's 2-Piece Perfume Gift Set for $13 (a savings of 40%).
- Opt for pickup (when available) to save $8.95 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $75.
Save on cookware, framed art, headphones, bedding, storage bins, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Gourmet Home Heritage Small Bamboo Wood Storage Bin for $7.49 ($7 off).
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop for the fathers in your life with sales of all kinds. Save up to 65% off outdoor living styles, up to 50% off watches, up to 60% off golf items, activewear from $15, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
Save on almost 300 items, with women's tanks starting from $7, men's shorts from $13, women's leggings from $17, men's hoodies from $19, men's and women's shoes from $37, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the ASICS men's GEL- Contend 6 Running Sneakers for $37.48 (low by $13).
