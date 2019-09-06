Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
At Macy's, spend $100 or more on select men's apparel, and take an extra 50% off. (Eligible items are as marked; discount appears in-cart.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $75 or more (after discount) to bag free shipping. Deal ends September 5. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes at Amazon Outlet, with prices starting at $5.64. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Save on Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now
American Eagle Outfitters takes 60% off its men's and women's clearance items. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's the best discount we've seen on clearance items from American Eagle Outfitters this year. Shop Now
Under Armour takes up to 50% off its outlet items during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, coupon code "LABORDAY30" cuts an extra 30% off orders of $150 or more. Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
Today only, Macy's takes an extra 50% to 70% off a selection of fine jewelry and watches via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's offers the New Balance Men's 247 V2 Casual Sneakers for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. They're available in sizes 11 to 12. Buy Now
