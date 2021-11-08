There are over 140 to choose from, with prices starting from $80. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- pictured is the Porsamo Bleu Men's Arthur 44mm Chronograph Leather-Strap Watch for $185.22 ($1,115 off)
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Brands on offer include Tommy Hilfiger, Bulova, Invicta, Nine West, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Invicta Men's Pro Diver Quartz Chronograph Watch for $62.99 ($110 off).
There are over 60 men's and women's styles to choose from. Most are discounted by at least 50%, many are 80%+ off. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- pictured is the Wenger City Men's Active Leather Watch for $32.99 ($2 low)
Take up to half off watches from Invicta, Tommy Hilfiger, Bulova, Timex, Guess, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm Watch for $45.99 (low by $11).
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- quartz movement
- water resistance to 328 feet
- LED backlight
- Model: W-737H-1AVCF
Save on cutlery, small appliances, decor, bedding, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep this in mind though; the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured is the Anolon Advanced Umber 2-in-1 5 Qt. Dutch Oven & 10" Everything Pan for $56.98 (low by $23)
Brands on offer include Salvatore Ferragmo, Burberry, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein CK One Unisex 3.4-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray for $29.97 ($35 off)
Save on over 160 pairs for men and women, with slippers starting from $7, sandals from $11, formal shoes from $17, and sneakers from $22. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship-to-store pickup during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49.
- Pictured is the Tahari Men's Casual Horsebit Boat Shoes for $16.86 ($43 off).
There are over 700 pairs on sale, and prices start at
$22 $30. Brands on offer include Ugg, Cole Haan, Sperry, Timberland, Kenneth Cole, Steve Madden, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep this in mind though; the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured are the Hawke And Co. Men's Kalahari Chukka Boots from $22.48 ($88 off).
Sign In or Register