Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 50% off a selection of men's suits, with prices starting at $98.50. (Prices are as marked). Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the JF J.Ferrar Men's Resort Stretch Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Bright Blue for $45.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $32.19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $108 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Perry Ellis Men's Premium Sharkskin Slim-Fit Suit in Gray for $99.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.) That's a savings of $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 50% off men's clearance dress shirts and sportshirts with prices starting at $9.98. (Prices are as marked). Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Cole Haan Men's Williams Wingtip Oxford Shoes in Black for $52.48 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored-Fit Flat-Front Pants in Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $75 off, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 34x30 to 40x32. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Joseph Abboud Men's Ashbrook Leather Cap-Toe Oxford Shoes in Burgundy for $37.48. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $8 under our December mention, $88 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
