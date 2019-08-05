Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored-Fit Flat-Front Pants in Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $75 off, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 34x30 to 40x32. Buy Now