Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
REI Outlet takes at least 70% off a selection of handpicked items. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the strongest discount we've seen from REI this year. Deal ends August 12. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Proozy offers the adidas Golf Men's Performance Front-Hit Relaxed Cap in Tan/Black for $13.99. Coupon code "DNFREE" bags it for free. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
