There are over 700 pairs on sale, and prices start at $22. Brands on offer include Ugg, Cole Haan, Sperry, Timberland, Kenneth Cole, Steve Madden, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep this in mind though; the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured are the Hawke And Co. Men's Kalahari Chukka Boots from $22.48 ($88 off).
Published 42 min ago
Save up to 49% on a selection of Nike Air Max shoes for the family in a range of colors and styles. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max Plus Shoes in Siren Red for $145 (a low by $15).
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
Save on over 200 men's, women's, and kids' items, which is a significant increase in selection since we first mentioned this sale two weeks ago. Discounts have increased as well with as much as 55% off making this a great time to hunt for Christmas presents. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Air Jordan 11 Men's CMFT Low Shoes for $95.97 (low by $24).
Save on over 600 styles for the whole family from Brooks, Nike, adidas, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $65 or more.
- Pictured is the Brooks Men's Levitate 4 Running Shoes for $109.99 ($40 off).
Brands on offer include Salvatore Ferragmo, Burberry, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein CK One Unisex 3.4-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray for $29.97 ($35 off)
Save on clothing, accessories, home items, beauty products, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save on cutlery, small appliances, decor, bedding, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep this in mind though; the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured is the Anolon Advanced Umber 2-in-1 5 Qt. Dutch Oven & 10" Everything Pan for $56.98 (low by $23)
Brands on offer include Bulova, Timex, Michael Kors, and Tissot. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Caravelle by Bulova Men's Bezel Clasp Closure Watch for $59.97 (low by $115)
