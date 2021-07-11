Men's Blazers at Macy's: 75% off

There are over 40 to save on, with prices starting from $73. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's UltraFlex Blue Plaid Blazer for $72.99 ($222 off)
Published 30 min ago
Save up to $315 on two-piece suits from Kenneth Cole, Nautica, and more. All fifteen styles are just $80. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Ready Flex Slim-Fit Stretch Modern Solid Suit in Blue.
Save on nearly 2,000 items, including suits from $70, pants from $15, and dress shirts from $10. Shop Now at Jos. A. Bank
- Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $20 under our previous mention, a savings of $349 off list, and a great price for a suit in general. Buy Now at Jos. A. Bank
- Available in Cambridge Grey.
- Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on over 400 styles, with brands such as Nautica, Reiss, Savile Row, Ted Baker, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Nautica Men's Pinstripe Two Button Sport Coat for $79.97 ($215 off).
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
Save on 85 styles of boxers, briefs, tank tops, and tees, from Calvin Klein, Hanes, Jockey, and more. All with prices starting from $9.80, or $13.65 for multipacks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items may be eligible (as marked) for an extra 25% off via coupon code "JULY".
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classic Trunks 5-Pack for $38.70 (low by $26).
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from $8.96, and bedding starts from $6.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on over 28,000 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Primo Artic Cloud 14" Queen Plush Mattress w/ 2 Pillows for $329 ($690 off)
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Shop a wide selection of furniture including decor from $19, headboards and accent tables from $59, bookcases and bar stools from $69, storage cabinets from $79, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Chateau 7-Piece Outdoor Cast Aluminum Dining Set for $1,599 ($2,700 off the list price).
