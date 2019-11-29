Open Offer in New Tab
Larson Jewelers
Men's 8mm Oxyn Black Titanium Carbon Fiber Inlaid Wedding Band
$94 $130
free shipping

Larson Jewelers offers the Men's 8mm Oxyn Black Titanium Carbon Fiber Inlaid Wedding Band for $129.99. Coupon code "BF2019DEALNEWS" cuts it to $93.74. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Larson Jewelers

Tips
  • The same coupon code can be used for 25% off sitewide.
Features
  • polished beveled edges
  • available in sizes 5 to 15
Details
Comments
  • Code "BF2019DEALNEWS"
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
