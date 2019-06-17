New
Menlo Club First Month Package w/ Summer Bundle
$25 $60
At Menlo Club, a men's apparel subscription service, get your first monthly package for $25 via coupon code "MENLOFATHER". (The coupon may apply automatically.) Plus, you'll receive a free Summer Bundle that includes a T-shirt, dad hat, and either swim trunks or sunglasses. Buy Now
Features
  • receive a men's apparel package every month based on your style (on average, 2 products per month)
  • subscription renews at $60 per month
  • easy size exchanges, free shipping, and pause or cancel anytime
  • brands include Five Four (contemporary menswear), New Republic (footwear), and Grand AC (athleisure wear)
Details
Comments
  • Code "MENLOFATHER"
  • Expires 6/17/2019
