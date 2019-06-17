sponsored
Menlo Club · 1 hr ago
$25 $60
At Menlo Club, a men's apparel subscription service, get your first monthly package for $25 via coupon code "MENLOFATHER". (The coupon may apply automatically.) Plus, you'll receive a free Summer Bundle that includes a T-shirt, dad hat, and either swim trunks or sunglasses. Buy Now
- receive a men's apparel package every month based on your style (on average, 2 products per month)
- subscription renews at $60 per month
- easy size exchanges, free shipping, and pause or cancel anytime
- brands include Five Four (contemporary menswear), New Republic (footwear), and Grand AC (athleisure wear)
Macy's · 2 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Jomashop · 1 hr ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
