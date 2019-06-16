New
Macy's · 44 mins ago
$67 $89
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Member's Only Men's Iconic Racer Lightweight Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $89. Coupon code "DAD" cuts that to $66.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping
- available in most sizes S to XXL
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Amazon · 3 mos ago
YXP Men's Double Layer Waterproof Jacket
$42
free shipping
That's a savings of $22
YXP via Amazon offers its YXP Men's Double Layer Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $63.98. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and apply the coupon code "QDFJORO9" to cut the price to $41.59. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Its available in select sizes from S to XL.
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Hurley Men's Outdoor Hooded Jacket
$35 $99
pickup
Macy's offers the Hurley Men's Outdoor Hooded Jacket in River Rock for $34.63. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $69. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
