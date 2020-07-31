New
Bargain Junkie · 36 mins ago
$16 $21
free shipping
Coupon code "DEAL5" cuts it to $14 off list price. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Features
- 7-pattern metal spray nozzle
- 8-pattern 15" watering wand
- insulated twist variable jet nozzle
- 2 quick-connect water-stop couplings
Details
