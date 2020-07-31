New
Bargain Junkie · 36 mins ago
Melnor Metal Nozzle and Quick Connect 8-Piece Kit
$16 $21
free shipping

Coupon code "DEAL5" cuts it to $14 off list price. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

Features
  • 7-pattern metal spray nozzle
  • 8-pattern 15" watering wand
  • insulated twist variable jet nozzle
  • 2 quick-connect water-stop couplings
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEAL5"
  • Expires 7/31/2020
