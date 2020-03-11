Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Mellow Genie 500 Adjustable Queen Bed Base w/ Wireless Remote
$400 $630
free shipping

That's $107 less than Mellow's direct price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • dual USB charging ports
  • anti-snore, zero gravity, flat, and customizable memory positions
  • Model: WMT-ADB-500Q
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
