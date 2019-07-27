New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Melissa & Doug Smoothie Maker Blender Set w/ Play Food
$15 $30
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Melissa & Doug Smoothie Maker Blender Set with Play Food for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now

  • Amazon, Nordstrom, and Target charge the same
  • includes blender set with base, jar, lid, and play food ingredients
  • Model: 9841
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
