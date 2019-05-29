Walmart offers the Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle for $33.96. Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $10, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
Tips
  • Amazon has it for the same, but it ships in one to two months.
Features
  • 15" x 11" cooking surface
  • removable glass lid
  • nonstick grill and griddle