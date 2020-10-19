New
eBay · 1 hr ago
MegaWheels S10 250W Foldable Electric Scooter
$220 $305
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PLUSVALUE" to save. That's $80 under our mention from last November, $85 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • up to 15.5 MPH
  • 8" pneumatic tires
  • portable and foldable
  • 250W brushless motor
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PLUSVALUE"
  • Expires 10/19/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register