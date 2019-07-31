- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Mega Moto 212cc Mega Max Mini Bike for $399. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $49.97 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $111. Buy Now
Amazon offers the GloFish 5-Gallon Crescent Aquarium Kit for $25.24 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Mojimoto Ice Cream Talk-Back and Lip-Syncing Toy for $1.50 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price is now $279. Buy Now
Rolife via Amazon offers its ROKR 3D Vitascope Wooden Puzzle for $49.99. Coupon code "30983W81" drops the price to $34.99. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gemmy Twerking Bear Bluetooth Plush for $8.20 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a pittance for a twerking bear.)
Update: The price has now dropped to $7.83. Buy Now
Walmart offers the the Xiaomi Mi Adult-Size Bluetooth Electric Scooter in Black for $349 with free shipping. That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $9 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2017 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Osah Drypak via Amazon offers the Osah Drypack Floating Dry Bag Backpack in several colors/sizes (Yellow pictured) from $11.99. Coupon code "WUDNTJJ5" cuts the starting price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "P9XVWOO2" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $3 off, and the the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
