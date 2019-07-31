Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mega Moto 212cc Mega Max Mini Bike
$349 $799
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mega Moto 212cc Mega Max Mini Bike for $399. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $49.97 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $111.

Update: The price has dropped to $349. Buy Now

Features
  • 7.5HP, 212cc engine
  • automatic centrifugal force clutch
  • 29-MPH max speed
  • 26" seat height and 200-lb. max user weight
  • 19 x 7 off road pneumatic tires
  • Model: MM-B212-MX
