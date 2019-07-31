- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Mega Moto 212cc Mega Max Mini Bike for $399. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $49.97 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $111.
Update: The price has dropped to $349. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
DeeRC via Amazon offers the DeeRC Educational Toy Robot for $15.99. Apply coupon code "7BD2WG7H" to drop it to $9.59. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the GloFish 5-Gallon Crescent Aquarium Kit for $25.24 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price is now $279. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gemmy Twerking Bear Bluetooth Plush for $8.20 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a pittance for a twerking bear.)
Update: The price has now dropped to $7.69. Buy Now
Walmart offers the the Xiaomi Mi Adult-Size Bluetooth Electric Scooter in Black for $349 with free shipping. That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $9 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2017 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, automotive items, home goods, and more in its Savings Center. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Dafengea via Amazon offers its Dafengea Men's Quick Dry Hiking Pants in several colors (A Armygreen pictured) for $31.99. Coupon code "XJWDJEDM" cuts the price to $12.80. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register