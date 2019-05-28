Walmart offers the Mega Moto 100 Mega Max Go Kart for $449. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $49.97 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although most retailers charge around $790. Buy Now
Features
  • adjustable bucket seat
  • welded steel frame
  • roll bar and seat belt
  • 3hp engine
  • pneumatic off-road tires
  • 18 mph max speed