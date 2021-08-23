Medterra 750mg Dissolvable CBD Sleep Tablets for $36
ShopCBD · 16 hrs ago
Medterra 750mg Dissolvable CBD Sleep Tablets
$36 $52
free shipping w/ $49

Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" for a $16 savings.

Update: Shipping info has been corrected. Buy Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Features
  • 10mg of melatonin w/ 25mg of CBD isolate
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPCBD30"
  • Published 16 hr ago
    Verified 5 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Supplements ShopCBD Medterra
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
susanly27
the ship is 7.99 $ no free
15 hr 37 min ago