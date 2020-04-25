Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a savings of $4 off list, with an extra bottle of hand sanitizer to boot. Buy Now at Medterra
That's a savings of $5 for either item and one of the few places we could find hand sanitizer in stock. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
That's a savings of $33 off list price. Buy Now at TomTop
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Whether you're focused on boosting immunity, managing pain, or tackling seasonal allergies, we've rounded up a bundle of hot deals to help you restock your medicine chest. Shop Now
Save $7 on the oil and get the hand sanitizer free. Buy Now at Medterra
That's $7 off list, but you'll also get a 4-oz hand sanitizer, and as hard to find as that is these days, it really increases the deal's value. Buy Now at Medterra
