Medterra 150mg CBD Pet Tincture 0.5-oz. Bottle for $11
New
ShopCBD · 54 mins ago
Medterra 150mg CBD Pet Tincture 0.5-oz. Bottle
$11 $20
free shipping w/ $49

Coupon code "SHOPCBD30" cuts it to $9 off list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Features
  • Chicken flavor
  • contains 99% pure CBD isolate and MCT oil
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPCBD30"
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Pets ShopCBD Medterra
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register