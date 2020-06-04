Open Offer in New Tab
New
Pizza Hut · 51 mins ago
Medium 1-Topping Pizza at Pizza Hut
free

Save up to $10 on a 1-topping medium Hand Tossed, Thin 'N Crispy, or Original Pan pizza. Shop Now at Pizza Hut

  • Login or create a Hut Rewards account.
  • The coupon will be loaded into your account under the Just for You section. No purchase required.
  • Not valid on stuffed crust pizza.
  • Expires 6/4/2020
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
3 comments
derek3134
C'mon Dealnews, get it together. You have to click this first: http://www.pizzahut.com/gradparty
18 min ago
caffeinestix
I don't see how this works. is there a code
21 min ago
derek3134
I'm not seeing it. Theres no "Just for you" section. Also, is this only for new hut rewards accounts?
22 min ago