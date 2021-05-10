MediTak Premium IFAK Kit for $85

sponsored
MediTac Kits · 1 hr ago
$85 $100
free shipping
MediTak offers its MediTak Premium IFAK Kit for $100. Coupon code "G9KNKYC5YGSM" cuts it to $85. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends May 13. Buy Now at MediTac Kits
Features
- 1 Black IFAK Bag
- 1 Trauma Pak With Quickclot
- 1 7-1/4" Titanium Black Trauma Shears
- 1 6" Israeli Compression Bandage
- 1 Combat Action Tourniquet (CAT)
- 1 24" Padded Aluminum Splint
- 1 HyFin Vent Chest Seal Twin Pack
- 1 Pair of Black Nitrile Gloves
- 1 4.5" x 4.1 Yard Six-Ply Compressed Gauze
- 1 Non-Woven Triangular Bandage
Details
Related Offers
Snore Circle · 2 wks ago
Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Device
$76 $109
free shipping
Apply code "74T5WGZ5FCCB" to save $43. Buy Now at Snore Circle
Features
- muscle stimulation
- under chin placement
2 wks ago
Xyzal Allergy 24HR
free sample
free shipping
Spring is here and bringing with it a full arsenal of allergy triggers. Xyzal offers a free sample of its 24-hour medication to help the cause. Fill out the form to get your sample. Shop Now
Tips
- Use as directed.
- Limit one order per household.
Features
- purports to relieve sneezing; itchy, watery eyes; runny nose; itchy nose and throat for 24 hours
Amazon · 3 days ago
Pac-Kit 57-Piece First Aid Kit
$11 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes 16 adhesive bandages, 10 antiseptic towelettes, 6 burn cream packets, 6 antibiotic ointment packets, and more
- plastic weatherproof case
- Model: 6060
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Ezy Dose Weekly AM/PM Travel Pill Organizer and Planner
$3.98 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Small (Pack of 1).
Features
- 7 day dosing
- removable compartments
- holds up to 8 pills per compartment (aspirin-sized)
- Model: 67054
