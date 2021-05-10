MediTak Premium IFAK Kit for $85
MediTac Kits · 1 hr ago
MediTak Premium IFAK Kit
$85 $100
free shipping

MediTak offers its MediTak Premium IFAK Kit for $100. Coupon code "G9KNKYC5YGSM" cuts it to $85. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends May 13. Buy Now at MediTac Kits

Features
  • 1 Black IFAK Bag
  • 1 Trauma Pak With Quickclot
  • 1 7-1/4" Titanium Black Trauma Shears
  • 1 6" Israeli Compression Bandage
  • 1 Combat Action Tourniquet (CAT)
  • 1 24" Padded Aluminum Splint
  • 1 HyFin Vent Chest Seal Twin Pack
  • 1 Pair of Black Nitrile Gloves
  • 1 4.5" x 4.1 Yard Six-Ply Compressed Gauze
  • 1 Non-Woven Triangular Bandage
  • Code "G9KNKYC5YGSM"
  • Expires 5/13/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
