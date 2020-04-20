Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Meade Instruments Adventure Scope 60mm Refractor Telescope w/ Backpack
$56 $70
free shipping

Get it for $10 less than what B&H Photo Video charges. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • achromatic refractor with a 60mm aperture
  • 2 1.25" eyepieces
  • Model: 222000
