MeFoto BackPacker S Aluminum Travel Tripod for $55
B&H Photo Video · 23 mins ago
MeFoto BackPacker S Aluminum Travel Tripod
$55 $105
free shipping

That's a savings of half off the list price, and a really great price for any MeFOTO BackPacker model tripod. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Available in Green.
Features
  • 13.2-lb. capacity
  • 13.2" to 54.7" high
  • arca-type ball head with QR plate
  • 0° to +90° vertical tilt
  • 360° panning range
  • rubber feet
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
