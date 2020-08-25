New
Tomorrow Health · 54 mins ago
$50 $66
free shipping
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Tomorrow Health
- In Black only for this price.
- aluminum frame
- oversized seat
- 300-lbs weight capacity
23andMe · 3 days ago
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service COVID-19 Study
free
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now at 23andMe
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
Cafago · 2 wks ago
Cafago Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$10 $19
free shipping
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- In Blue or Black.
- It ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
- measures oxygen saturation and pulse rate
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: E-OX-04
Cafago · 15 hrs ago
Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer
$11 $23
free shipping
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- This item ships from a China warehouse and may take up to 20-days to arrive with standard shipping.
- LCD display
- body and object modes
- one-second measurement
Cafago · 4 days ago
Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer
$12 $29
free shipping
It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China, and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- stores 32 readings
- body & surface modes
- measures in Fahrenheit or Celsius
- LCD display
