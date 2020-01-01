Ends Today
6 hrs ago
McDonald's Spicy Chicken Nuggets 6-Pack
Buy 1, get 2nd for free via app

Purchase a 6-pack of its new spicy chicken nuggets and you can get six more or six original chicken nuggets for free.

  • This offer is available through the app, but you can find the information via the link above.
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 6 hr ago
    Verified 39 min ago
