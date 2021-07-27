McDonald's Oreo McFlurry: Free w/ $15 order

July 27 to 29, use coupon code "GO4GOLD" to score a free regular OREO McFlurry on a McDelivery with DoorDash order of $15 or more that includes a Coke product. Shop Now
- OREO cookie & vanilla soft serve bliss
Sign up for Popeyes Rewards and get a free chicken sandwich with your first purchase of $10 or more, or a free small drink when a friend refers you to play the Popeyes Summer Road Trip (code will be sent). Shop Now
- Restrictions apply.
Apply code "FREEFOOTLONG" to get a second footlong for free at participating locations. Shop Now at Subway
- Applies to the same or lower priced item.
Participating Subway restaurants are offering a 6" sub for $2.99. Enter your mobile number and ZIP code, verify you're not a robot, and click "I'm in" to get a coupon code sent to your phone. Buy Now at Subway
- Order on the app or online.
- Additional charge for extras.
- No additional discounts or coupons may be applied.
Choose from the Bacon, Egg, & Swiss Croissant, Sausage, Egg, & Swiss Croissant, or the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and save about $3 off the regular price for two. Buy Now
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
Fill out a short form to get a free men's or women's 1-oz. sample. Shop Now
- You can get up to one sample of each sample per household.
Ever wondered if you have hard water? Well, now you can find out for free by simply filling out this online form to receive a test kit. Shop Now
- Expect your free test strip to arrive via mail within the next 2 weeks.
