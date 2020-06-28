Open Offer in New Tab
McDonald's Medium Fries
free w/ $1 order via app

Turn every Fryday through June 28 into Fry-yay at participating McDonald's restaurants. Place an order of $1 or more via Mobile Order & Pay on the McDonald's app for and get a medium fry for free. (Tap "Start Your Order" under Mobile Order & Pay, then tap "Deals" and scroll down to select this offer. Tap "Add to mobile order" to get this deal.) That's a savings of about $2 and a great deal for McDonald's fries. Shop Now

Tips
  • This offer can be redeemed once each Friday.
  • Expires 6/28/2020
