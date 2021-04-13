free w/ app download

Download the app and register to earn a free order of large fries. Already have the app? They're still a bargain at $1. Plus, there's other offers too. Shop Now
Published 50 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
You can get one free doughnut per day just by showing your vaccination card. FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
- Anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, qualifies for the deal.
- You can also get one medium coffee and an Original Glazed doughnut for free, no purchase necessary, every Monday, from March 29 through May 24.
This national event was delayed because of weather, but that's a bit of a good thing since you can redeem it through all of April vs a single day. Sign up for MyHOP today for an IOU sent straight to your inbox on April 1. Shop Now at IHOP
- hot
- buttery
Every Saturday and Sunday from March 27th through May 23rd, get a $1 Be Sweet Dozen with the purchase of any dozen. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
Get a Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, or any other Wendy's breakfast sandwich with breakfast purchase. Shop Now
- Download the app and create a new account for this offer. (Scroll down to see it, plus links for iOS & Android apps.)
With prices starting from $23/mo., save 50% off 3-mo. unlimited plans from one individual to six people (the more people signed up, the cheaper per month rate of cost). Shop Now
- Unlimited data
- Free calls to 50+ countries and territories
- Free data and texts abroad
- Google One membership (100GB cloud storage)
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
