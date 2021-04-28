New
1 hr ago
McDonald's Caramel Brownie McFlurry
free on May 4

Save the date! Head on over to McDonald's on May 4, where you can sample their newest McFlurry treat for free. Shop Now

Tips
  • Valid for one regular size McFlurry.
  • Scan the offer code in McDonald's App to get this deal, no purchase necessary (McD app download and registration required).
  • Don't want to leave the house? From May 3-9, you can get a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry when you make a minimum $15 purchase on McDelivery with Uber Eats.
Features
  • soft serve mixed with fudgy brownie pieces and caramel
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/4/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Restaurants
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register