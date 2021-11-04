For new customers, get McAfee Total Protection for two years with prices as low as $35 per year, as listed below. Plus, get free benefits with auto-renewal. Shop Now at McAfee
- 5-Device 2-Year Subscription for $70 ($35 per year)
- 10-Device 2-Year Family Subscription for $80 ($40 per year)
- Award-winning antivirus, home network security, password manager, encrypted storage, & more
- Secure VPN (5 Licenses) & 1-yr McAfee Gamer Security when you setup your subscription on auto-renewal
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
Brush up on a hobby, learn a life skill, or add a certification to your resume for free. Shop Now at Udemy
- over 500 courses in animation, web development, IT & software, personal transformation and productivity, digital marketing, and more.
Bundle and save on photo and video software valued at over $1,400. The full bundle includes Corel PaintShop Pro 2021 (which is the biggest Adobe PhotoShop alternative) and Corel AfterShot Pro 3 (biggest Adobe Lightroom alternative). Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is Corel Painter 2021 ($429 value).
- 1 item for $1 or more
- 12 items for $29.49 or more
- 36 items for $30 or more
Sign In or Register