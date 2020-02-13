Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Mayfair Lift Off Elongated Enameled Wood Toilet Seat
$14 $22
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon matches this price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • EasyClean & Change hinge allows for removal of seat for easy cleaning and replacement
  • Enameled wood with a high-gloss finish
  • Color-matched bumpers and hinges
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
