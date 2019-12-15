Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Mayfair Games Catan Board Game (5th Edition)
$21 $50
pickup at Walmart

That's a $4 drop in the last two weeks to the best price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $24.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • for 3 to 4 players
  • recommended for ages over 10
  • 60-minute gameplay
