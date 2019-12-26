Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
MaxxHaul Receiver Hitch 1,000-lb. Capacity Mounted Crane
$183 $237
free shipping

That's $46 under our mention from October and the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • no permanent installation or drilling required
  • 360° swivel
  • 30" to 84" lift range
  • swivel part/assembly must be removed when vehicle is in motion
  • Model: 70238
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
