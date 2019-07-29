- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the MaxxHaul Hitch Mount Aluminum Cargo Carrier for $65.54 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
iProBay via Amazon offers the LeeKooLuu 720P Digital Wireless Backup Camera System for $99.99. Coupon code "VBH58376" drops the price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
Vava-US via Amazon offers the Vava 1080p WiFi Car Dash Camera with Sony Night Vision Sensor for $119.91. Clip the $10 off on-page coupon and apply code "2OK4OJFR" to drop the price to $72.99. With free shipping, that's $47 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Turtle Wax Headlight Lens Restorer Kit for $5.12 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Meguiar's Dual Action Polishing Power System Tool for $33.68. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HoneyTolly via Amazon offers the Honey Tolley Heat Transfer Vinyl 12" x 10-Foot Roll in Black or White for $26.79. Coupon code "D58NNQNT" cuts that to $13.39. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw a similar item for a buck less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
