Walmart · 58 mins ago
MaxxHaul Hitch Mount Aluminum Cargo Carrier
$66 $91
free shipping

Walmart offers the MaxxHaul Hitch Mount Aluminum Cargo Carrier for $65.54 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

  • Amazon offers it for the same price
  • measures 47.3" x 20.3" x 6"
  • holds up to 500 lbs
  • Model: 70108
